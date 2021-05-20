Viasat (VSAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

VSAT opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,330.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Viasat alerts:

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.