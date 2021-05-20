Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Diamondback Energy worth $45,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 632,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

