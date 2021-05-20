Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 152.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.69% of DermTech worth $39,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in DermTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In related news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.99. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

