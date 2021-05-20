Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.54 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $40,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $605,231. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

