Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.41 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Evergy worth $41,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

