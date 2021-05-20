Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 177,215 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $39,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Shares of GDOT opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 56,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $2,833,643.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,626.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,148. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

