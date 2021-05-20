Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 212,898 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,898 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.82 and its 200 day moving average is $230.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.17%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

