VideoCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $40.14 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $40.14 million and $956,514.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,604.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.06 or 0.00458946 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,789,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

