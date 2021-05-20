Vidulum (VDL) Market Cap Hits $272,874.04

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $272,874.04 and $1,643.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

