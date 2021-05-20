Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of VINP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,823. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

