Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

