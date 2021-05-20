Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $17.27

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.27, but opened at $19.93. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 938,876 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

