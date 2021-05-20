Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Post were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Post by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Post by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Post by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Post by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Shares of POST stock opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3,865.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

