Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,055,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TPC opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%.

TPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

