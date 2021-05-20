Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $264,000 Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

SRG stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

