Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $278,000 Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,957,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

