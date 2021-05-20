Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $323,000 Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,986.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

