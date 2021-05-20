Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in AVROBIO by 781.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVRO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

