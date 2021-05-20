Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.29. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,423. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $441.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

