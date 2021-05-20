Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Visa by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

