Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after buying an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.33. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

