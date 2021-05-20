Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voestalpine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $$8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 560. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

