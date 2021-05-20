Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 209,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,133. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -138.89, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights restated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

