Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Carol Denise Stott Sells 11,886 Shares of Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

VRM stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

