Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.95 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.53.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

