Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VUZI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Vuzix has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

