Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 465,661 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.