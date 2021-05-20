Wade G W & Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,491,000 after acquiring an additional 291,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,206.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 251,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

