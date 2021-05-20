Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,796 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.41.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

