Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,583 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.51.

