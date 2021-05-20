Wade G W & Inc. Purchases Shares of 866 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $262.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.63. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

