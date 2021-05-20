Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $15,152,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $561,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

NYSE:GM opened at $55.53 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.