Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

