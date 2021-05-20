Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.32.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

