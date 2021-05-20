Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.