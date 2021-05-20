Watkin Jones Plc (WJG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WJG opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.42. The stock has a market cap of £600.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WJG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut shares of Watkin Jones to an “add” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

