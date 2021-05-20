Watkin Jones’ (WJG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WJG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities cut shares of Watkin Jones to an add rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

WJG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 233.50 ($3.05). 1,376,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.42. The company has a market capitalization of £598.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56. Watkin Jones has a twelve month low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

