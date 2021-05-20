WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

WEC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

