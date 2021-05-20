Wedbush Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.76.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

