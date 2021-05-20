Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

5/10/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

5/3/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/13/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

4/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

4/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/7/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/5/2021 – MSC Industrial Direct had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.33. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,502 shares of company stock worth $6,439,799 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

