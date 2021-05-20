Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EOD opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,000 over the last ninety days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

