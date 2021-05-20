Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 22,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.17.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
