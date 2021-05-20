Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 22,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,028. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

