Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $16.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.11.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after acquiring an additional 824,724 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

