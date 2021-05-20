Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target to $2.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. Equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

