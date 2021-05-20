Wells Fargo & Company Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $281.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $285.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $300.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 747.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 222,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

