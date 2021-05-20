Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $377,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 65,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.