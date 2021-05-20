Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Compass Point from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s previous close.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.