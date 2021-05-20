WePower (WPR) Market Cap Tops $12.66 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. WePower has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WePower has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. One WePower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WePower

WePower (WPR) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

