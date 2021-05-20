Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

MAR stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.08 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

