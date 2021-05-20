Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $563.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

